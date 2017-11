DENVER, Colo. — This may be the most futuristic thing you’ve seen all day — and believe it or not, it’s coming to Colorado.

The first-ever “Arrivo” super-urban network, a hyperloop-inspired infrastructure and vehicle system, will be built to serve the greater Denver region.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and E-470 Public Highway Authority announced the plan on Tuesday.

“Passengers and cargo arrive quickly and efficiently at extremely low cost. The whole region also wins as our high-throughput enables more total miles traveled to support growth and economic firepower. Arrivo will end traffic and futureproof regional mobility. Now that’s a big win,” said Brogan BamBrogan, co-founder of Arrivo.

Unlike the hyperloop model, Arrivo is focused on regional distances, providing high-speed travel to connect every part of a super-urban region such as Denver in less than 20 minutes. Engineered for maximum versatility, the Arrivo system propels four models of vehicles that serve different passenger and cargo needs through an enclosed, electromagnetic superhighway. The technology uses magnetic levitation to make the vehicles float, and electric power to move them forward. Additionally, Arrivo’s proprietary technology keeps the system moving at full speed and delivers each vehicle directly to its destination.

“Colorado’s rapidly growing population and booming economy makes for the ideal location for the development of an Arrivo system,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “Arrivo’s additional decision to locate their test facilities, adding up to 200 employees by 2020 and $10 to 15 million to our economy in 2018, is a testament to the culture of innovation that drives our economic engine.”

As a first phase, Arrivo and CDOT will conduct a feasibility study for the first commercial leg, in conjunction with construction of the Arrivo test site near E-470. Arrivo plans to have the first commercial route operating in Denver in the next 4 to 5 years, which could also serve as a high-speed connector for other transit systems entering into the Denver area.

Arrivo will also be expanding its corporate operations by building an Engineering and Technology Center in the Denver region. This will feature a full-system test track adjacent to the E-470 Toll Highway where the proposed first commercial leg of the Denver network will be built.

Check out a comparison of drive times:

Airport — Downtown in Evening Traffic: 1 hr, 10 min.

Airport — Downtown via Arrivo: 9 min.

Boulder — Downtown in evening traffic: 1 hr, 5 min.

Boulder — Downtown via Arrivo: 8 min.

Downtown — Lone Tree in evening traffic: 1 hr, 20 min.

Downtown — Lone Tree via Arrivo: 6 min.

Denver Tech Center — Airport in evening traffic: 55 min.

Denver Tech Center — Airport via Arrivo: 11 min.