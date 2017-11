COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Governor John Hickenlooper and members of his cabinet were in Pueblo on Tuesday for a town hall.

The governor said these town halls are important because he wants to make sure he is doing the work the people voted him in office to do, such as making the government pro-business, and support innovation, startups, and technology.

The governor also said he wants to make sure his team is up working up until the very last day.