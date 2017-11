COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All corners of Colorado are coming together downtown to offer one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season.

Crafted Colorado’s pop-up holiday shop is back and bigger than ever!

It’s a cooperative of 18 different local artisans all specializing in different areas — from chocolates to soaps and so much more — you can find something for anyone on your list.

The pop-up shop is located on N. Tejon Street, just south of Acacia Park, and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

