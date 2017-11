COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Coronado High School students are working hard to give back this holiday season.

The Coronado Cougars Care Program is getting ready to do a Thanksgiving basket distribution by collecting food.

The student-run nonprofit helps Coronado students in need with everything from school supplies to food and clothing.

Every year, they raise between $5,000 and $15,000 to help kids get the things they need in order to participate in all aspects of student life.

“We want to make sure that students have a positive experience at Coronado… not just in their classes… but they walk away from Coronado going ‘Coronado helped me in a holistic way,'” said Brent Urban with Cougars Care.

If you’d like to help, donations can be dropped off at the school in care of Cougars Care. Coronado High School is located at 1590 W. Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs.

About 150 food baskets will be distributed this weekend.