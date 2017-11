COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to all 41 state parks on Black Friday, November 24.

It’s part of CPW’s Fresh Air Friday initiative, encouraging residents to explore the outdoors and make new memories with the people they love.

Participating state parks in the Pikes Peak region include Mueller State Park in Divide, Cheyenne Mountain State Park in southern Colorado Springs, and Lake Pueblo State Park in Pueblo.

Park admission is usually $7 per vehicle per day. Annual passes are available for $70. While these fees will be waived on Black Friday, fees for activities such as camping still apply.

