COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — He’s a Colorado native, active duty member of the Air Force, and an astronaut.

Colonel Jack Fischer was at the Air Force Academy on Tuesday to share his knowledge with new cadets.

Fischer graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1996. He was selected to be an astronaut in 2009.

He served as flight engineer aboard the International Space Station of the Expedition 51/52 in April of this year. He logged 136 days in space, with two space walks!

He hopes he can inspire current cadets.

“It kind of recharges my battery to see kids that are willing to make sacrifices, in order to serve their country …. as a result they have an opportunity that nobody else does. So I wanted to come back, try and charge their batteries, to take advantage of the incredible opportunities that are here so they can go forward and change the world because I have great faith in these young men and women to do just that,” he said.

He shared lessons that he has learned over the years and adds if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

