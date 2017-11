COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share Food Bank’s annual turkey drive is happening Friday, November 17.

The “Take a Turkey to Work Day” event is an annual tradition where Care and Share team members and volunteers will be collecting frozen turkey donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four participating King Soopers locations:

9225 N Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80951

2910 S Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

3250 Centennial Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

This year’s goal is to collect 5,000 frozen turkey donations by the end of Friday.

Here are some of the different ways you can participate:

Organize an office turkey drive and encourage coworkers to participate; have a staff member drop off the donations the morning of the event.

Donate a frozen turkey (or two) individually or with your family.

Donate online at careandshare.org/turkey. A $10 donation will allow Care and Share to secure one turkey this holiday season.

If you live in Pueblo, and you would like to participate, you can drop off frozen turkey donations at Care and Share Food Bank’s Pueblo distribution center located at 100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004.