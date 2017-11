DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy was arrested on Tuesday after he brought a loaded handgun to the parking lot of a Parker high school.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer responded to Chaparral High School just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of a suspicious person in the school parking lot.

The boy, who at the time was believed to be a student, saw the deputy and began to walk away, according to authorities. The deputy contacted the boy and he was restrained.

An investigation revealed the boy, who is not a current student at Chaparral, had a loaded handgun in his backpack that was reported stolen out of Pueblo.

Right now police say it’s unclear why the boy was at the high school. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The boy has been transported the Juvenile Assessment Center with charges pending.