COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested in connection with an attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo branch on Monday.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the branch located at 1800 S. Nevada Avenue, near E. St. Elmo Avenue and E. Cheyenne Road.

Police say a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Andrea Ashley Chenie, presented a note to the teller saying she had a weapon and demanded money be placed in a bag. Authorities were able to apprehend Chenie and take her into custody without incident.

No money was stolen during this incident and there were no reported injuries.