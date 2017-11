DENVER, Colo. — If you are single and looking for love, your chance to get lucky soars in the Mile High City.

According to a recent study by WalletHub, Denver ranked No. 4 in this year’s list of best cities for singles.

Analysts at WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Factors included economics, fun and recreation, number of online dating opportunities, nightlife options per capita, and share of single population. Learn more about the methodology here.

San Francisco, Atlanta, and Los Angeles took home the top three spots, respectively.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 39, and Aurora came in at No. 111.

See the full list on WalletHub.com.