DENVER, Colo. — Get ready, Swifties! Taylor’s coming to Colorado!

The songstress announced the first 27 dates for her “Reputation” world tour, which kicks off next May in Glendale, Arizona.

She is scheduled too perform at Sports Authority Field in Denver on May 25, 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 13, but fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets in advance of the public sale in North America through Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Once you register, you can improve your place in line by participating in boost activities until initial registration closes on Nov. 28. Registration is currently open.

For more information, visit TaylorSwift.com.