COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New details are coming to light in a nearly 30-year-old cold case in Colorado Springs.

On June 5, 1988, Mary Lynn Renkel-Vialpando was brutally murdered in Old Colorado City. Since then, police have been searching for her killer.

On Monday, November 13, CSPD released a composite photo of what the suspect may have looked like at the time.

DNA was collected at the scene where Mary Lynn’s body was found. CSPD recently sought the help of a DNA technology company that was able to take the evidence and come up with predictions about the suspect’s physical appearance and ancestry.

Over the year, FOX21 has been in touch with Mary Lynn’s family. In 2013, they remained hopeful about DNA evidence being entered into a national database.

We caught back up with Mary Lynn’s sister about what this newest development means now.

Cynthia Renkel said, “You know, I’m a tad angry because I am quite sure that there are people in Colorado Springs who know who committed this crime and for whatever reasons, fear, disinterest, whatever, they haven’t come forward.”

Mary Lynn was just 24-years-old when she was killed. She was found in an alley off Colorado Avenue near 26th Street.

Mary Lynn had been raped, stabbed, and beaten to death.

Several persons of interest have named in the case, but no leads have been strong enough to make an arrest.

“It has been unbearably sad for me, my whole family, her daughter, like I said she never even got to know her grandchildren,” said Renkel.

In 1988, forensic DNA analysis was very new. At the time, they knew nothing about the killer, no nationality, no hair or eye color, nothing.

Renkel said, “I’m very excited. This technology is, my goodness it’s so advanced.”

It’s been nearly three decades and Mary Lynn’s sister says not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of her.

Renkel still wants justice and with this new composite, she says they’re one step closer.

“I’m just hoping, hoping, hoping that this will bring about some information to help solve this case,” said Renkel. “Please, if you have any information, please come forward, please tell the police.”

Police say the composite photo is just predictions based on DNA and it’s not likely that it looks exactly like the suspect.

Anyone who knows anything about Mary Lynn’s murder is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.