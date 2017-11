Related Coverage Outlets at Castle Rock holding 12th annual Tree Lighting Concert this weekend

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Outlets at Castle Rock will host “Santa’s Big Day” starting at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, November 18.

The fun-filled event will include a pancake breakfast with Santa for $5 per person with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Santa will be available for photos, then will move to an outdoor courtyard at 10 a.m. to announce the launch of the season-long “Run, Run Rudolph” scavenger hunt activities.

The “Run, Run Rudolph” scavenger hunt will be a self-guided tour around the center to find all nine of Santa’s reindeer, including Rudolph, that will be on display throughout the holiday season. Participants are given a map and reindeer stickers at Customer Service. After the hunt, participants can return those stickers placed over each correct location and receive a special treat from Cinnabon.

New at the Outlets this year are the animated reindeer installations. Each reindeer is programmed to have individual movements, and each wears sleigh bells that emit a Christmas jingle.

Additional Santa activities scheduled for the 2017 holiday season include:

‘Santa Cares’ event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Families with special needs children invited to a photo environment supportive of their sensory, physical, and developmental needs. The sensory-friendly event will take place in a comforting and physically accommodating setting designed to reduce behavioral triggers associated with this bustling time of year. The center will be providing a warm and quite space, eliminating the need to stand in line and providing special activities like coloring books and special sensory books from the Douglas County Library that will keep children engaged and prepare them for their visit with Santa. Registration is encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome. Dec. 6: Pet Night with Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Shoppers are invited to bring along your furry, feathery, or fuzzy friend for a special “Pet Night with Santa” photo opportunity. Shoppers are asked to make sure pets are leashed or an appropriate harness. All friendly and safe pets are welcome.

