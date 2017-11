COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Residents are invited to participate in a public informational and input meeting on Photo Red Light Enforcement, or red light cameras, coming to Colorado Springs.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 15 at the Police Operation Center Community Room located at 705 S. Nevada Avenue. The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will have a panel consisting of councilmembers, Colorado Springs Police Department officials, and Municipal Court Administrator Judge HayDen Kane.

Officials say the technology uses high resolution cameras to capture images of drivers and vehicle license plates that fail to stop at red lights. The violator then receives a summons in the mail to either pay or contest in court.

The cameras are proposed to be used at intersections that have been scientifically identified as locations that produce high numbers of injury car crashes due to drivers failing to stop at red lights.

Officials say the purpose of this enforcement is to make city intersections safer by reducing the number of intersection accidents, as well as reducing the severity of intersection-related accidents.

The current proposal would incorporate red light cameras at four intersections beginning in the second quarter of 2018. Officials say it is anticipated that an additional six intersections would be added in the future.