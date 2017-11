COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who stole credit cards from cars at Pikes Peak Community College and then used the cards at a local Walmart.

Police said the burglaries happened last week at the college’s Centennial Campus on South Academy Boulevard. The suspects used the cards at the Walmart on Venetucci Boulevard in Fountain, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a blue Broncos cap with a “D” on the front, blue athletic shoes, and a light blue zip-up hoodie covered with a brown jacket.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman between 20 and 30 years old. She was wearing a maroon and white shirt, a dark jacket, and blue jeans.

The third suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a light-colored ball cap with a dark brim, a dark jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Pikes Peak Community College police at 719-502-2900.