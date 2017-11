COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who threatened to shoot people at a Walmart in north Colorado Springs Monday night has been detained by authorities.

Police said just before 9 p.m., a man was reported outside the Walmart off Razorback Road and Jamboree Drive, walking toward the north entrance of the store and saying he was going to shoot people with his rifle.

Authorities contacted the suspect at the Chapel Hills Mall and detained him.

Walmart was placed on lockdown during the incident but has since resumed normal operations.

Officials say there were no reports of shots fired and no reported injuries.