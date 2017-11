MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Just in time to work off that Thanksgiving meal!

The Manitou Incline will reopen on December 1 after a third round of repairs.

Timberline Landscaping, the company in charge of repairs of the popular hiking trail, began working late August. So far, workers have replaced damaged retaining walls, fixed drains, stabilized slopes around the Incline, and cleaned up rebar and debris.

The repairs focused on the upper third of the Incline, after similar work was done on the lower two-thirds in recent years.

This is Timberline’s third time working on the Manitou Incline.