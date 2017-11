COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kidde has recalled two styles of disposable fire extinguishers after a recently confirmed death.

Kidde announced on November 2 the recall of nearly 38 million fire extinguishers in the United States and recommends owners immediately replace the fire extinguishers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fire extinguishers may not work during a fire emergency because they can become clogged or require excessive force to use. Additionally, the nozzle can detach with enough force to strike and hurt someone.

Kidde Corporation is aware of a 2014 death when emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguisher to work. Officials say there have been about 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, around 16 injuries, and around 91 reports of property damage.

The fire extinguishers were sold at The Home Depot, Sears, Walmart, and other department, home, and hardware stores nationwide.

To determine if your Kidde fire extinguisher is part of the recall, click here for more information.

Consumers with the recalled extinguishers are asked to immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement and for instructions on returning the recalled unit.

To contact Kidde Product Support, call 1-800-880-6788.