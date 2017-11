COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Christmas Unlimited, best known for its holiday toy distribution program, has kicked off its 93rd annual toy drive.

There are several ways you can donate this year.

Ugly Sweater Fest will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. (VIP session is from noon to 1 p.m.). Tickets start at $30 and include unlimited samplings of local food, handcrafted cocktails, beer, wine, and a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize in the Ugly Sweater Contest. Attendees are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys the day of the event to receive free parking. Learn more here.

With a donation of five or more toys, ZTrip of Colorado Springs will pick up toy donations at local businesses or homes for free through Saturday, Dec. 2. Pick up days and times are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a toy donation pick up, click here.

You can donate toys at any of the 22 Colorado Springs Fire Department stations now through Christmas Day. To find a location near you, click here.

You can also donate to Christmas Unlimited via Bob Tretheway’s “Christmas Wish” GoFundMe page.

New and gently-used toy suggestions include:

Traditional board games (Monopoly, Chess, Battleship, etc.)

Sporting goods (such as basketballs, baseballs, soccer balls, etc.)

Building sets (LEGO, Lincoln Logs, Mega Blocks)

Play kitchen items (Utensils, play food, etc.)

Dolls and action figures

Personal care items for older children (new items only)

Electronic items (MP3 players, cameras, games)

Bicycles with 16″ and 20″ wheels, scooters, wagons

Arts and crafts items, science and collection kits

Christmas Unlimited is located at 2204 E. Boulder Street in Colorado Springs. Their hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 719-597-1821.