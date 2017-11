COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Imagination Celebration is connecting people of all ages through the power of creativity.

The nonprofit brings together more than 75,000 participants annually through the award-winning What IF… Festival of Innovation and Imagination, as well as in their creativity center, Imagination Space. Additionally, they deliver arts learning experiences through Family Theater, Kaleidoscope Dance, Dragon Theatre and an array of creative workshops and collaborative community projects for people of all abilities and skills.

Executive producer Deborah Thornton joins FOX21 News with all the details.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.