COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Habitat for Humanity of Teller County is an affordable-housing program that partners with people in the community to help build or improve a place they can call home.

Habitat homeowners work alongside volunteer builders, complete financial education classes, and pay an affordable mortgage. Through home ownership, Habitat families are empowered to build new strength, stability, and self-reliance.

One such family is April Salsman, her 7-year-old daughter, and 2-year-old son.

“New memories, new paintings, new everything,” Salsman said.

Their old home harbored too many painful memories, so Habitat for Humanity of Teller County stepped in.

What was once a rundown motel in Woodland Park was transformed into nine condominium units. More than 600 volunteers worked to get it all done.

Salsman and other soon-to-be homeowners also put in some hard work themselves.

“Learning the skills can be handy, you don’t have to hire someone to come out and try to fix something,” she said.

It isn’t a handout. Salsman will still pay for the house, but the mortgage won’t exceed more than 30 percent of her monthly income.

“They do have to work for it, they do have to pay for it just like all of us,” said Collen Urffer with Habitat for Humanity.

For Salsman and her little ones, this new home means one thing.

“It means hope.”

Sponsors are matching every dollar you give to Habitat.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.