WEST MIDLANDS, England — Paramedics in England were shocked when they got back to their ambulance after helping a patient.

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted the photo of the note on Friday, which read “You may be saving lives but don’t park your van in a stupid place and block my drive.”

Sometimes we just don't know what to say. This was the note left on an ambulance today. At the time, the crew were helping a man who was extremely unwell after vomiting blood. They took him on blue lights to hospital where he was in a critical condition. #patientscomefirst 🏥🚑💨 pic.twitter.com/RwCCVmZgrA — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) November 10, 2017

Paramedic Natasha Starkey said the situation was “TIME-CRITICAL.”

Crew alerted an extremely poorly patient to hospital… minimal on scene time, arrived at hospital to find this note… this patient was TIME-CRITCAL. 😡😡😡 @OFFICIALWMAS pic.twitter.com/uGGAC2TUpI — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) November 10, 2017

Starkey toold BBC News such notes are not uncommon.

“It’s not always notes. Sometimes it’s actually, we’re in the middle of cardiac arrest in someone’s house, for example, and people will, not even neighbors, just random people will walk in and say, ‘can you move your ambulance?’ And it’s not always as polite as that,” Starkey said. “Patients come before you wanting to leave your house, so it’s just what we have to do.”