Related Coverage Person of interest identified in homicide of 22-year-old in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are searching for a 15-year-old homicide suspect who is accused being involved in a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Sunday, November 12.

Police say 15-year-old Johnny Dennel was involved in an early morning shooting that took place at a home on east 6th Street near the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County.

Officers were called to the home just before 2:00 a.m.

According to police, the homeowner said he and his son were at home with the victim and at least one other person when the man was shot.

If you have seen Dennel or know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.