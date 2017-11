PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Pueblo early Sunday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. 6th Street, which is located off E. 4th Street near N. Monument Avenue.

According to police, the homeowner said he and his son were at home with the victim and at least one other person. Officials say at some point the victim was shot. The homeowner and his son then left the home to go to a public telephone, where they reported the incident to police.

Authorities say the homeowner’s son knew the victim, but that their relationship is unclear at this time.

The victim was a 22-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case; the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are urged to submit a tip. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.