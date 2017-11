LODI, N.J. — Winter is just around the corner, and with winter comes “snuggle weather.”

So, why not match with your pup as you both snuggle up to the fire?

New Jersey-based canine clothing company Fabdog recently announced the arrival of is new holiday collection, which features ugly Christmas sweaters, puffer coats, and matching pajama sets for you and your pet.

A matching pajama set will run you $50. They’re out of stock for now, but they’re expected to restock on November 25.

Would you buy one for the pup in your life?