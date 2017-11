FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are continuing to search for a 64-year-old woman missing out of Fremont County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was reported missing by family in the Tallahassee area on Saturday, November 11 after she did not return home from a walk.

Searches began around noon and continued throughout the day. Search teams from Fremont, Custer, El Paso, and Douglas Counties assisted, in addition to other agencies. Additionally, a Multi-Mission Aircraft flew over the search area with high-resolution infrared cameras.

At this time officials have not released the identity of the woman or the exact location of the search.

