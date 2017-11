COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was at an apartment near downtown when he was shot. He was able to run away from the scene and make it to a local hospital. He was treated and released, according to police.

Right now police have not released any suspect information.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no public safety risk at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.