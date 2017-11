COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 66-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car Saturday night on Loomis Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Police say the man was traveling in a U-Haul when his dog got loose and ran off. The man then chased after his dog into the street and was hit. His identity has not been released at this time.

Right now officials say no charges are expected to be filed.