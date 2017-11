Related Coverage Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one man dead Sunday, November 12.

Officers were called to the 300 block of north 30th Street near the Bijou Street intersection, where a man had been hit by a car.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Roads are closed to north and southbound traffic on 30th Street at Kiowa Street and Platte Avenue. Bijou Street is also closed at 29th Street and 31st Street to east and westbound traffic.

The area will remain closed while the investigation continues.

