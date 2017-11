‘Tis the season to be jolly… or not?

If you’re feeling a little stressed about the upcoming holidays, why not turn up “White Christmas” and sip some hot cocoa to relax?

One British psychologist says listening to Christmas music will not help you relax, and has quite the opposite effect.

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News that listening to Christmas music could in fact harm a person’s mental health.

Blair said the continuous looping of Christmas music, whether you’re shopping in stores or just driving in the car, reminds some people of all that needs to be done before the holiday arrives.

It’s even worse for store employees, who are “more at risk” of being mentally drained by the music selection. Blair said when the same songs are being played constantly, employees may find it hard to tune out” and may be “unable to focus on anything else.”

“You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing,” Blair said. “Christmas music is likely to irritate people if it’s played too loudly and too early.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported Best Buy began playing holiday music on October 22, making the electronic store the first to stream the songs. A few days later, other stores like Sears, Ulta and Michaels did the same.