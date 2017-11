DENVER, Colo. — Denver police are sending out a warning in Denver and the surrounding area about an old scam with a new, disturbing twist.

According to police, the scammer is calling people around the city and claiming a warrant has been issued for them after they missed jury duty.

The scam itself isn’t anything new, but according to a report from one victim, the person kept calling, even after she refused to send him gift cards or money. According to authorities, the man even texted the woman a photo of his genitals.

“Friends, you can’t buy your way out of a warrant, and we’ll never call you to give you a heads up if you are wanted — we’ll just try to track you down,” the Denver Police Department said on Facebook. “AND we would NEVER send you a photo of male genitalia.”

If you have received a call like this, you are asked to report it at 720-913-2000.