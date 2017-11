COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dachshund lovers unite!

Sunday about 30 dogs and their owners gathered at Pub Dog in Colorado Springs, as part of the Colorado Springs Low Riders Dachshund Club.

The club hosts meet-ups monthly to socialize their pets and meet other dog owners.

Currently the club’s mission is to help the Denver Dachshund Rescue and Transport, by raising money through fundraisers.

The club is open to any Dachshund owners who are interested, to learn more about the Colorado Springs Low Riders Dachshund Club, head to their Facebook page.