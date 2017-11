SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Last weekend’s massacre at a Texas church has renewed a focus on how vulnerable churches are.

Now, more church leaders are considering new ways to protect their congregations, and private security firms are stepping up to offer their services.

“You need to embrace the advantage of being better than the bad guy,” said Will Chadwick, trainer at Gatekeepers Security Services.

Pastor Brian Ulch is a gatekeeper — a volunteer trained, licensed, and insured to protect his church by the Chadwick family’s Christian Security Institute.

When asked if he carried a gun on Sundays, he said “absolutely.”

“We have a responsibility to every single member that walks into a safe haven, that walks into a place of worship, and wanting a place of peace, to provide the protection,” Pastor Ulch said.

Chadwick and his father created the Gatekeeper Program more than a decade ago.

“It was so hard in those early years to even get somebody to spend $20 on a subscription to our website. Now we have thousands and thousands of churches that are part of our national organization,” said Chuck Chadwick, president of Gatekeepers Security Services.

Following last week’s deadly mass shooting, the company says their phones have been ringing off the hook, with churches nationwide wanting to learn how to protect themselves.

In a six-day course, they say volunteers are taught defensive tactics modeled around professional security and law enforcement standards, but tailored to challenges a church ministry could face — like how to interact with a unruly parishioner, and how to use a gun against an active shooter.

“Being able to place your mind in there and see how you’re going to react is important,” said Will Chadwick.

There’s also a psychological evaluation and a background check.

Pastor Ulch, like many other gatekeepers, didn’t have any prior security training. Seven years ago, his church in Denison, Texas discussed hiring a private security company, but they needed more.

“When you look at the outside private security sector, they have dynamic resources, but they don’t know your congregation. They don’t know the heartbeat of your ministry. But when you look at bringing your volunteers through, they not only know your campus, know your community, know your members, They can identify things that don’t look right,” he said.