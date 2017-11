COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wonder which cities in the Centennial State are the safest?

The team at SafeHome compiled a list of the safest cities in Colorado by analyzing FBI crime data and then looking at the Chapman University Survey of American Fears, which highlights the crime rates of what Americans fear most.

Analysts at Safe Home looked at several different factors to rank the cities. The FBI’s latest report of how many and what types of crimes occurred in each city over a single year, as well as the city’s crime trends and the number of law enforcement officers compared to the population were considered. Demographic metrics that are correlated to the crime also had a small impact. See the complete methodology here.

Thornton took the top spot as Colorado’s safest city, and the 32nd safest city in America. Parker, Windsor, Centennial, and Castle Rock rounded out the top 5.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 20 and Denver ranked No. 21. Pueblo ranked last at No. 25.

Thornton Parker Windsor Centennial Castle Rock Broomfield Lafayette Littleton Arvada Fort Collins Boulder Loveland Greeley Northglenn Aurora Fountain Westminster Commerce City Brighton Colorado Springs Denver Grand Junction Wheat Ridge Lakewood Pueblo

