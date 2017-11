EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help locating a suspect who robbed a Loaf N’ Jug Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the store located at 6695 Galley Road, just off Powers Boulevard and Hathaway Drive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both a silent alarm coming from the store and a caller reported the robbery.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect, who had robbed the store with a Ka-Bar style knife, had left the store through an employee exit on the south side of the building. Authorities searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’8″ to 5’10”, 170 pounds, with a mustache and a possible beard or goatee. He was last seen wearing an orange zip-front hoodie and a black ski mask.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.