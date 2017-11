COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of a north Colorado Springs store early Saturday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 5900 N. Academy Boulevard, which is near Vickers and Lehman Drives.

Police say the armed suspect entered the business and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Right now a description of the suspect has not been released. Police say he was dressed in all-black clothing.

Authorities searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.