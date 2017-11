NEW YORK CITY — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree made its way into New York City on Saturday and arrived at the spot that will be its home for the next few weeks.

The 12-ton, 75-foot tall Norway spruce grew up in State College, Pennsylvania.

It was cut down Thursday and transported by truck right into midtown Manhattan, where a giant crane placed it next to the Rockefeller Center ice rink.

In 1931, workers building Rockefeller Center put up a Christmas tree to lift spirits during the Great Depression.

The first official tree lighting took place two years later in 1933.

This year’s tree will be dressed in more than 50,000 multi-colored lights, ahead of the lighting ceremony that takes place on November 29.

It will remain on displace through January 7.

After that, it will be cut into boards, which will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.