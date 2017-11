PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo’s ElectriCritters 2017 is celebrating its 25th year starting Wednesday, November 22.

This year, there will be new sculptures, a new tree lighting ceremony with live music, hot cocoa, and adult drinks, as well as a gingerbread house contest on opening night. If you’d like to register, the deadline is November 17. Learn more here.

New ElectriCritters were exclusively designed for the zoo by local artists, Richard Montano & Design Specialties, sculpted by the PCC SkillsUSA Welding Club, and installed by the “Critter Crew”, Wagner Rents equipment, Lynne and Neil Wainright, Joan & Pablo Ramirez and staff.

Kiddos can visit with Santa on December 15, 16, 22, and 23.

You can check out ElectriCritters on November 22, 24-26, and December 1-3, 8-10, 15-23, and 26-30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Advanced discount tickets (purchased at the zoo before 4 p.m.) are $6 for adults and $4 for children. Standard tickets (purchased night of event after 4 p.m.) are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Kids under age 3 are free.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the care and feeding of the Zoo’s over 500 animal residents.

Learn more at pueblozoo.org.