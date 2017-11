COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a crash that sent five people to the hospital Friday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the area of S. Union Boulevard and Airport Road.

According to police, an officer observed a dark-colored truck speeding south on Union. Shortly afterward, that officer heard a crash nearby. While responding to the crash, the officer saw power lines in the area begin to fall down around his patrol car. He was able to get out of the car and locate the scene of the crash, according to officials.

Authorities say the truck left the west side of the road near a curve on Union, north of Airport. The truck then hit a power line pole and continued south off the road near Prospect Lake. The truck then collided with a tree, according to police.

Officials say there were five people inside the truck, including the driver. One person sustained serious life-threatening injuries, two people sustained minor injuries, and two others sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. All five people were transported to local hospitals.

Right now authorities say speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in this crash.

Police have arrested Thomas O’Neil in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.