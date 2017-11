COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Military families can register now to receive a free holiday meal from Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military program.

Active-duty E-1 through E-6 military families and the families of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured of all ranks are eligible. You must register online by Thursday, November 16 to be able to pick up the groceries for your full holiday meal. The distribution event will take place at the Safeway in Fountain on Saturday, November 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. This event is supported entirely by Safeway.

To register, select the Nov. 18 event in Fountain and create a profile if you don’t have one already.

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit providing critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and more, will distribute 400 holiday meals to military families through its annual Holiday Meals for Military program.

The Holiday Meals for Military program began Thanksgiving 2009 as the result of a chance encounter in a supermarket near Fort Drum in New York. A soldier, his wife, and infant had a handful of grocery items they could not afford, so a Beam Inc. employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. Since that time, the program has grown from initially providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing nearly 7,000 nationally this holiday season.

If you can’t make it to the Nov. 18 event, there will be a second meal distribution on Dec. 16.