COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of wreaths are needed for soldiers’ graves in Colorado Springs.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 16.

The CEO and founder of Senior Veterans, Inc. says right now there are less than 3,000 wreaths, when there are over 8,000 graves that should be getting them.

Trucking companies volunteer to bring the wreaths to more than 1,200 cemeteries around the country and volunteers then distribute them to graves.

The wreaths must be ordered by November 26 to be sure they arrive on time.

Learn more about donating on wreathsacrossamerica.org.