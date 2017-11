COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local Applebee’s restaurants are hosting a “Dining to Donate” fundraiser to raise money for Colorado nonprofit Vacations for Warriors, a nonprofit organization that provides veterans a chance to escape and reconnect with families.

On November 14 and 15, Applebee’s will donate 15 percent of the check for anyone dining in their 26 Colorado and 10 New Mexico locations from open to close. Diners must present a printed flier or show an electronic copy available from the charity’s website.

The funds collected will help Vacations for Warriors continue to provide dream vacations for those who have served and sacrificed for our nation.

Founded in 2014, Vacations for Warriors have provided opportunities for heroes and their families to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their families in locations like Hawaii and the Caribbean.

