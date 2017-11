STATEWIDE — Hello, winter!

It’s time to strap on those skis and snowboards and enjoy the fresh powder at some Colorado resorts.

Here’s a list of ski resorts and when you can start getting ready to hit the slopes for the season:

Arapahoe Basin: OPEN

Aspen Highlands: December 9

Aspen Mountain: November 23

Beaver Creek: November 22

Breckenridge: OPEN

Buttermilk: December 9

Cooper: December 9

Copper Mountain: OPEN

Crested Butte: November 23

Echo Mountain: November 21

Eldora: November 17

Granby Ranch: December 15

Hesperus: December 15

Howelsen Hill: November 25

Keystone Resort: OPEN

Loveland: OPEN

Monarch: November 22

Powderhorn: December 15

Purgatory: November 18

Silverton: December 28

Snowmass: November 23

Steamboat: November 22

Sunlight Mountain: December 8

Telluride: November 23

Vail Ski Resort: November 17

Winter Park: November 15

Wolf Creek: OPEN

This list will be updated.