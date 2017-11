Is Little Debbie getting rid of your favorite sweet treat?

Last week the company tweeted “Which one?” with a photo of four classic sweet snacks with the words “One gotta go forever” in the background.

It appears the four treats possibly on the chopping block are Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Honey Buns.

People took to social media to respond and give their votes on which snack should get the ax.

Bye-bye Honey Buns, I never did care for them. Definitely keep the rest please. — Tracy Hite (@starsongky) November 8, 2017

Noooooooo. Ditch those oatmeal cakes. BLECK. — Cheryl L Cromer (@SquareMoonPubs) November 10, 2017

The Christmas tree cakes gotta go—never even had the desire to taste those; but, the other 3 are childhood staples that must remain! — Perfectly_Imperfect (@prfctlyimprfct4) November 11, 2017

This is excellent logic…No way am I losing my Nutty Bars! Or the other kinds! — Sam *Yoda* Bronkey (@TheYodaPagoda) November 10, 2017

If you get rid of Christmas 🎄 cakes I will tell every kid about Santa. Your move Deb. — David Flowers (@Coach_D_Flowers) November 11, 2017

please for the love of all that's good and holy make it the honey buns — Eric Farmer (@ericdfarmer) November 10, 2017

the tree cakes can go. pic.twitter.com/F05U6brxIy — Rebecca I. Allen (@rebeccaallen) November 10, 2017

Which do you think should stay on store shelves? Take our poll and see where your favorite snack stands.