COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Sue’s Gift program with the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society helps southern Colorado women in need with the costs related to a gynecological cancer diagnosis. Whether it’s household expenses, insurance deductibles, doctor’s bills or prescriptions, Sue’s Gift can help.

Sue DiNapoli once said “making a woman choose between paying for her housing or paying for her cancer treatment seems unusually cruel.” Sue’s Gift provides women in southern Colorado with financial support so they can focus on healing instead of dreading the financial burden of cancer.

Cancer survivor Karen Egan and Caryn Becker with the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society join FOX21 Weekend Morning News with all the details.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.