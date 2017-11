DENVER, Colo. — Volunteers in Denver who placed thousands of U.S. flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver were told to remove them.

The group “Flags for Fort Logan” has been placing small flags on headstones for four years to honor veterans.

But a worker told the group, which included veterans, that flags were only allowed during Memorial Day weekend and they should have gotten permission.

Members removed the flags, but say they feel insulted.

“I feel that these people have given the ultimate sacrifice and they definitely should be honored and respected on Veterans Day as well as Memorial Day,” said Jennifer Skalecke, Flags for Fort Logan Coordinator.

The cemetery’s website lists certain times of the year when adornments are allowed, but doesn’t mention anything about Veterans Day.

The policy does say permanent plantings, statues, or other breakable objects are not permitted.