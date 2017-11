COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cottonwood Center for the Arts is warming up for the holidays with its inaugural Holiday Party and Ornament Auction on Saturday, December 9.

Enjoy a festive evening with music, giveaways, and refreshments while shopping a silent auction with the opportunity to bid on ornaments made by local and regional professional artists.

Bidding runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and you must be present to claim your ornament. All proceeds support Cottonwood in 2018.

If you’re an artist and would like to submit ornaments, you can do so on November 21 and 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts located at 427 E. Colorado Avenue or November 13 through 17 at the Art Institute of Colorado located at 1200 Lincoln Street in Denver.

If you can’t make it to any of the drop-off events, email media@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

For more information and tickets, click here.