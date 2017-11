COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The public is invited to provide feedback on the City’s final draft of the Bicycle Master Plan, which is designed to enhance safety, viability, and accessibility for people on bikes throughout Colorado Springs.

Residents can learn about how earlier comments have been incorporated into the plan and provide overall feedback online through December 10.

The plan will be presented at the Active Transportation Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, November 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the City Administration Building located at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 102.

“Providing citizens with the facilities they require to get where they need and want to go safety is a core function of local government. This applies for all citizens, regardless of their chosen mode of transportation. The Bicycle Master Plan will establish a vision and roadmap for how Colorado Springs can provide a level of programming and bike infrastructure across the entire city that accommodates the range of users who want/need to bicycle,” said Kate Brady bicycle planner for the City of Colorado Springs.

The plan will also serve to inform and educate the general public, government staff, and elected officials of the current conditions of bicycle infrastructure and the potential of bicycling in Colorado Springs. It ultimately will be used to guide and provide strategies for the implementation of bicycle infrastructure, policies and programs for all City departments, partner public agencies and the private development community.

The Bicycle Master Plan will be presented before several committees and boards before final presentation to City Council for approval in early 2018.