COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s that time of year!

The return of ice skating at Acacia Park for the holiday season begins Tuesday, November 14.

There will be two special grand opening events. On Friday, November 17, city leaders will make remarks and you can see a skating demonstration by 2010 Olympian and U.S. Figure Skating Champion Mirai Nagasu starting at 4 p.m. There will be free public skating from 5 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, November 18 starting at 4:30 p.m., enjoy short holiday movies and crafts for kids plus visit Santa and witness the giant tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The ice skating rink will be open seven days a week from November 14 to January 15, 2018.

Regular admission is $10 per skater (includes skates). Children four and under are free with paid adult admission. A $1 discount is given to anyone with a valid military ID.

To see a full schedule of hours and special activities, click here.