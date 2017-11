PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened in Pueblo West Friday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year-old man was driving eastbound on McCulloch Boulevard near the intersection at Los Mochis Drive around 2:30 a.m. when he drifted off the right side of the road. Authorities say the man overcorrected, causing the car to slide sideways across the road. The car went off the north side, rolling once before coming to a stop, according to officials.

The 27-year-old driver, whose identity has not been released at this time, was the only person in the car. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Right now the Sheriff’s Office says speed, alcohol, and drugs are being investigated as possible contributing factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.